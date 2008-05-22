ING Notices Oil is Expensive, Upgrades Shell (RDS.A)

ING has made two oil-related upgrades this morning:



Royal Dutch Shell (RDS) from a Hold to a BUY.

StatoilHydro (STO) from a Sell to a BUY.

Why? Oil is pricey! ING has revised their 2008 oil estimates up to $115 a barrel.

As at other firms, of course, ING’s analysts are running behind the train. In fact, aside from Goldman’s $141 second half of 2008 prediction, almost all analysts are saying oil is a short. Which doesn’t explain why they’re upgrading oil stocks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.