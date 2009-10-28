Volume So Massive In ING, Exchange Has To Halt Trading

So many shares of ING were pushed through the NYSE Euronext exchange today that computers hit a glitch and could no longer keep up with the amount of shares being handled. The record number of shares makes one wonder how high frequency trading (HFT) could have played a part in this:



Washington Post: ING <ING.AS> shares were sold sharply lower the day after it announced plans for a highly dilutive rights issue, before the record number of shares trading hands caused a technical glitch and the share’s suspension.

Due to the high trading volume of almost 99.4 million shares, compared with a daily average of 22.8 million, a technical error occurred, halting share trading around 1545 GMT, a spokeswoman of exchange operator Euronext said.

“A technical problem was caused due to the high order volume concentration, halting the share trade,” the spokeswoman said.

