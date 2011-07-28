ING Group Investigated For funelling Money To Iran And Cuba

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

US authorities are investigating ING for allegedly doing business with countries such as Cuba and Iran in violation of counter-terrorism laws.The Miami Herald reports that fines can reach up to “several hundred million dollars.”



The Office of Foreign Assets Control forced the same bank to break up a joint venture with the Cuban government in 2006.

Barclays was charged last year for doing business in Cuba, Iran, Libya, Sudan, and Myanmar. That case settled for $298 million. Another recent case settled for $538 million.

The State Department names Syria, Sudan, Cuba, and Iran as state sponsors of terrorism. Post 9-11 terrorism finance laws made it illegal for non-US banks that operate in US from the also operating in states.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.