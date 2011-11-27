ING Direct's Black Friday Sale ($107 Bonus) Ends TONIGHT!

I wanted to briefly remind Outlaw’s readers this morning that ING Direct’s Black Friday Weekend Sale ends tonight at 11:59pm ET — This one isn’t a gimmick; the bank did a similar promotion during last year’s Black Friday, and this year’s promo is definitely worth your time, in our view.



Details: You can earn a $107 bonus when you open a monthly fee-free Electric Orange online checking account via their Black Friday landing page. Comes with an attractively designed MasterCard debit card. Link and details here.

Electric Orange also includes a number of great extras such as person-to-person payments, free online bill pay and fee-free access to more than 35,000 ATMs. They also pay interest, at a time when many other banks are offering no interest on checking accounts, or only an anemic 0.01% APY.

I’ve had an Electric Orange account since 2007 and have been very satisfied with them.

I like ING DIRECT’s “Black Friday Sale” concept since it is, in effect, an anti-Black Friday sale. Rather than spending money on things you probably don’t need, and waiting in angsty lines with hundreds of other shoppers, this promotion encourages you to set aside and save some of your money for a rainy day.

Disclosures: My personal finance blog has an affiliate relationship with ING DIRECT and may be compensated for referrals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.