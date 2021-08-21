An InfoWars talk show host was charged with unlawfully breaching the US Capitol during the January 6 riot

Owen Shroyer from InfoWars is removed from a public impeachment inquiry hearing with the House Judiciary Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill December 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

InfoWars talk show host Owen Shroyer was charged in connection to the Capitol riot, the AP reported.

In a video on the InfoWars site, Shroyer said he had to turn himself in by Monday morning.

He is the second person affiliated with InfoWars to be charged in connection to the insurrection.

Owen Shroyer, the host of an InfoWars talk show, has been charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot, the Associated Press reported.

In a video posted to the InfoWars website on Friday, Shroyer said his attorney informed him that there was a warrant out for his arrest. He said he would have to turn himself in on Monday morning.

“I plan on declaring innocent of these charges because I am,” Shroyer said

Reuters reported that Shroyer faces violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and unlawfully entering restricted area charges.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the Capitol and clashed with law enforcement on January 6. Five people died as a result.

The AP reported that authorities said Shroyer was seen marching towards the Capitol before the riot and was seen on the west and east side of the building during the riot.

In December 2019, Shroyer was arrested for yelling during a House impeachment hearing.

He is the second InfoWars worker to be charged in relation to the January 6 riot. In April, authorities arrested Samuel Montoya, an Infowars video editor. Court documents said Montoya had gone on Shroyer’s show “War Room with Owen Shroyer” to describe what he witnessed at the Capitol during the riot.

So far, 615 people have been charged in the Capitol insurrection.