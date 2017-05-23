Conspiracy outlet InfoWars was granted temporary White House press credentials

YouTube/screengrab Alex Jones interviewing Matt Drudge

Far-right website InfoWars was granted temporary White House press credentials on Monday.

Jerome Corsi, the Washington, DC bureau chief for the site that’s known for its propagation of conspiracy theories about the September 11 terrorist attacks and the Sandy Hook shooting, tweeted a picture of himself inside the White House press briefing room.

“Jerome Corsi, Washington Bureau Chief, http://InfoWars.com . We have WH PRESS CREDENTIALS. I’m in WH May 22, 2017,” he wrote.

The outlet was reportedly granted only day-long press credentials, which are far easier to receive and viewed as less prestigious than a permanent pass.

Further, Corsi’s pass came on a day when the president was travelling and there wouldn’t be a formal briefing with press secretary Sean Spicer. Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney will hold a briefing Monday afternoon.

Monday wasn’t the first time an InfoWars reporter attended a press briefing, nor is it likely to be the last.

Reporter Mike Cernovich, an inflammatory right-wing provocateur, attended a briefing in April before it was announced that he would join InfoWars. Cernovich suggested earlier this month that he and InfoWars founder Alex Jones may attend a briefing in the future, though the White House denied it offered Jones credentials in January when he claimed he was offered a press pass.

A number of right-wing reporters and outlets have attended recent White House press briefings. The Gateway Pundit has frequently dispatched a reporter specifically to troll the White House press corps.

Neither the White House nor the White House Correspondents Association immediately returned Business Insider’s request for comment about whether InfoWars has applied for or received a permanent White House press credential.

