Online Search/Link Firm Inform Gets $15 Million From Spark

NYC-based Inform Technologies, which helps online publishers with search and contextual links, has received a $15 million third round from Boston VC Spark Capital. The 60-employee company, founded in 2004, sells clients like Conde Nast and The New York Sun website technology that scans an online article and then posts contextual articles and related links on the page.

CEO James Satloff says the company’s valuation is “well more than $50 million,”; including the newest round the company has raised around $25 million he says. Spark, which has had a busy year, is also in the middle of the CNET takeover battle.

