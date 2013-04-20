HOUSE OF THE DAY: 'As Seen On TV' Tycoon Buys Miami's Priciest Condo For $34 Million

The buyer of a $34 million condo at the Miami Beach Edition was infomercial tycoon Ajit Khubani, according to Jennifer Gould Keil at the New York Post.



Khubani is the founder and CEO of TeleBrands, the direct response marketing company behind “As Seen On TV” products.

The South Beach condo, which sold last month, was the most expensive condo ever sold in South Florida, according to Curbed Miami. At $3,800 a square foot, it was nearly three times as expensive as typical luxury real estate in Miami.

The building is not even complete yet; it’s slated to open in 2014. The Ian Schrager-designed residence and hotel will have 26 apartments and 250 hotel rooms.

These renderings are for a range of residences in the Edition, but they’ll give you a good idea of what Miami’s new most expensive condo looks like.

