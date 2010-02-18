Infomercial Pitchman Kevin Trudeau Gets 30 Days In Jail For Contempt

Kevin Trudeau, the infomercial king, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for contempt of court today.



U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman was annoyed last week when Trudeau asked fans to e-mail the judge to plea for his mercy. According to the Chicago Tribune, Gettleman viewed it as a security threat after thousands of responses disabled his Blackberry and computer.

Trudeau will have to report to jail tomorrow and forfeit the $50,000 bond he posted last week.

The Federal Trade Commission filed a civil lawsuit against Trudeau for using deceptive practices. In that case, Gettleman found him in contempt to the tune of $37 million.

