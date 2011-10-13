INFOGRAPHIC: The Incredibly Difficult Process Of Getting Hired At Google

Named one of the best companies to work for (more than once) according to Forbes, there are definitely a lot of perks working for the technology giant, Google.



If you are a person with a drive and a passion to innovate, getting a job at Google might be of interest. Some of the perks you can expect if your job application is successful include free meals in its gourmet cafeteria, dry cleaners, gym facilities, pools, video game areas and much more. Employees are allowed to bring their pets to work.

In the below infographic we highlight the recruitment and interview processes of Google and also look at some interesting facts regarding the company’s approach to attract top talent. We also highlight the top salaries of Google employees and some of the crazy interview questions you can expect before getting hired. Are you after one of those top jobs at Google?

Photo: JobVine

