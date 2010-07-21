INFOGRAPHICS: The Mobile App Economy Is Huge And Growing Fast

The mobile app market has come out of nowhere to become a multi-billion dollar industry over the past few years.



Apple accounts for over 90% of that market, despite representing only a small and shrinking percentage of the smartphone market. If other platforms can learn to sell apps at even a fraction of Apple’s rate, the total “appconomy” would be massive.

So mobile apps are worth knowing about. Courtesy of Allen Leng of Online MBA, here are the facts.

Apple's App Store dwarfs all of the competition Apple who? Symbian smartphones are selling like hotcakes (Note that this is a breakdown of operating systems, not handset manufacturers.) iPhone users spend an average of $80 on apps; 70% of that goes to developers There are tons of developers, but the top-selling spots are dominated by just a few Developing for Android is cheap Games are by far the most profitable category of app Nitro Kart 3D is the best selling app ever Apps are tiny, but the total bandwidth spent on them is enormous

