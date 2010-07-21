INFOGRAPHICS: The Mobile App Economy Is Huge And Growing Fast

The mobile app market has come out of nowhere to become a multi-billion dollar industry over the past few years.
Apple accounts for over 90% of that market, despite representing only a small and shrinking percentage of the smartphone market. If other platforms can learn to sell apps at even a fraction of Apple’s rate, the total “appconomy” would be massive.
So mobile apps are worth knowing about. Courtesy of Allen Leng of Online MBA, here are the facts.
(Note that this is a breakdown of operating systems, not handset manufacturers.)
