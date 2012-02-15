INFOGRAPHIC: You'll Never Look At Deodorant The Same Way Again

Mandi Woodruff

We’ve already dropped the bomb about toxic lead in your lipstick, but unfortunately, that’s not the only potential hazard in your make-up bag.

CosmetologySchool.org is calling out a few of the most popular beauty aides for hosting some pretty unsavory substances. 

Deodorant, for one, has been linked to breast cancer in women – especially those who like a clean shave. 

And the next time you slather on SPF, check the ingredients: most contain the chemical oxybenzone, which does a great job of protecting us from UV rays but also has been found to cause cell damage. 

See CosmetologySchool.org‘s infographic below for more eye-popping stats on the state of the cosmetic industry: 

cosmetics


Now see 6 beauty trends you might be better off avoiding >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.