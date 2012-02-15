INFOGRAPHIC: You'll Never Look At Deodorant The Same Way Again

We’ve already dropped the bomb about toxic lead in your lipstick, but unfortunately, that’s not the only potential hazard in your make-up bag.



CosmetologySchool.org is calling out a few of the most popular beauty aides for hosting some pretty unsavory substances.

Deodorant, for one, has been linked to breast cancer in women – especially those who like a clean shave.

And the next time you slather on SPF, check the ingredients: most contain the chemical oxybenzone, which does a great job of protecting us from UV rays but also has been found to cause cell damage.

See CosmetologySchool.org‘s infographic below for more eye-popping stats on the state of the cosmetic industry:



Now see 6 beauty trends you might be better off avoiding >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.