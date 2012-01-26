INFOGRAPHIC: What Happens To Debt After You Die?

Death is probably the last thing on your mind right now, but you should know that someone will probably be on the hook for the tab when you finally punch out.



TotalBankruptcy created a cool infographic to explain what can happen to debt after you die. Single-signers on things like cars usually get off scott-free, but co-signers beware: student loans and mortgages could put your loved ones in over their heads.

See how it all works below:

Photo: TotalBankruptcy

Now see how Your Money’s editor clawed her way out of debt and finally paid off her credit card >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.