From on-site laundry service to made-to-order sushi, the following companies offer their employees some serious perks.



But do companies know what their employees really want?

One age-old study says otherwise.

Click image to englarge.

Photo: Mindflash

This post originally appeared on Mindflash.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.