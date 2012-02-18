INFOGRAPHIC: Women Control The Money In America

More women are taking the reins on their finances, holding 60 per cent of all personal wealth and 51 per cent of all stocks in the U.S., according to Virginia Tech.



In the office, 1.3 million are cashing in a cool $100,000-plus annually and running 40 per cent of all private American businesses, according to marketing site She-conomy.

At home, the majority of women (90 per cent) still control the family’s purse strings, from stocking up on household items to having the final say on home and car purchases and health care.

See the infographic below for more fun stats on women’s purchasing power:

Photo: MarketingZeus

Don’t Miss: How couples can prepare their finances for the worst >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.