INFOGRAPHIC: Why You Should Get More Sleep

Getting up early is a common trait among CEOs, but don’t get carried away.



Not getting enough sleep can lead to weight gain, cancer and other adverse consequences described in the following infographic (via Barry Ritholtz). And 93% of people don’t get enough sleep.

Although the infographic is effectively an ad for sleep tech company Zeo, it still makes for a good read.

