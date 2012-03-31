INFOGRAPHIC: Why Men Are Better At Investing Than Women

Women haven’t earned the best reputation for managing money in recent years. They haven’t planned for retirement, overpay for their mortgages and have so-so maths skills that hold them back from investing.



That’s not to say all women are terrible with money, they just lack the confidence they need to succeed— and which men seem to have in spades. Women tend to rely on advice from family and friends, while men tend to trust themselves and act on their gut.

Oddly enough, each gender thinks they make better decisions than their counterparts.

See the other stats below:

Photo: Millionaire Corner

Source: Millionaire Corner

