INFOGRAPHIC: Homeowners Still Risk Selling In A Shaky Housing Market

Right before the housing bubble burst and ushered in the 2008 foreclosure crisis, consumers were living in their homes for just six years on average.



Now homeowners are staying put longer than ever–topping 2008’s average by three years, according to Credit Sesame, and the average time it takes to sell has jumped to 10 months. Even so, that still hasn’t stopped people from moving on.

Credit Sesame looked closely at which age groups decided to take the risk, and the results vary widely.

Boomers, for example, are far more likely to move for work or to be closer to friends and family, while the majority of Gen X and Y say they simply outgrow their old digs.

Photo: Credit Sesame

