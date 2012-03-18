INFOGRAPHIC: Why Are We Avoiding Our Doctors?

As this Infographic from One Medical says – Health, or the absence of it, is one of America’s primary concerns. Magazines and TV ads are saturated with vague diet tips, and iffy workout routines. We are a nation of health-concious beings, yet we do very little to succeed in maintaining the healthy lifestyle we want.



As the Infographic suggests, 80% of Americans would forfeit something in exchange for a healthy body. Whether that something is eating out at restaurants, eating chocolate, or giving up sex or their cell phone.

But why do we avoid our doctors?

Created by: One Medical Group

