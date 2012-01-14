Here's A State-By-State Look At America's Costly Binge Drinking Problem [INFOGRAPHIC]

Photo: Dan Goodman/Business Insider

Do poor people have a drinking problem?According to a new study from the centres for Disease Control, it would seem so.



Americans who fall under the $25,000 annual income mark binge drink the most often and indulge in more drinks than those with higher pay grades, the organisation found.

Binge drinking is defined as more than five back-to-back drinks for men and four for women.

And apart from the negative health implications of drowning away your sorrows in a bottle of Whisky every weekend – the average binger does it 4 times per month – it’s also a pretty pricey habit to keep up.

The latest CDC stats show binge drinking cost Americans an average of $746 in 2006 alone and since then alcohol prices have only risen. That accounts for health care expenses, crime and loss in work productivity. (See: The FDA approves new hangover pill.)

But that doesn’t mean Americans with extra cash in their pockets aren’t hitting the bottle either. There are more binge drinkers among Americans who make more than $75,000 per year, the CDC found.

And get this: Boomers beat out the 18-34 crowd as the country’s most frequent bingers.

See the infographic below for a state-by-state comparison of binge drinkers:

Photo: CDC.gov

Wondering how expensive binge drinking can be? Just read this New Year’s Eve horror story >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.