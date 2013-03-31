INFOGRAPHIC: Where Your iPhone Comes From, And Where It Goes Before It Gets To You

This post is part of the “Future of Business” series, which examines how cutting-edge technologies are rapidly reshaping our world, from how businesses run to how we live. “The Future of Business” is sponsored by SAP.



See more Future of Business >>

Everyone knows that iPhones are made up of lots of tiny parts. Not everyone realises that while your phone was designed in Cupertino, CA, the parts were manufactured all over the world before coming together to create a gadget that many Americans rely on every day.

From the antenna switch module to the battery, your iPhone likely has roots in places like Texas, Korea, and Japan.

Once it’s assembled, the iPhone doesn’t just appear at your doorstep. We took a look at the long journey from the China assembly line to you. The journey is more complicated than you might expect.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.