INFOGRAPHIC: Where The Frack Is All Our Gas Money Going?

The average American burns through about 558 gallons per gas per year. But with gas prices hitting $4 per gallon in some parts of the US (with no end in sight), road warriors can expect to spend more than $2,000 on gas all year.



H&R Block created the cool infographic below to show us just where that money is going.

Unsurprisingly, Uncle Sam pockets about $545.70 for every 558 gallons purchased, while he slaps a near-49 cent gas tax that rakes in $37 billion per year for the Highway Trust Fund, mass transit and leaking underground storage.

For more interesting facts, including a look at where all that oil’s coming from, look below:

Photo: H&R Block

