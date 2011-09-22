INFOGRAPHIC: When To Ask For A Raise And What Your Salary Really Means

Salary negotiation is tricky business, but this infographic from Salary Tutor offers some insight into the best times for bringing up your request and and other interesting job statistics to remind you that money isn’t everything.



In addition to noting that the best times to request raises are the weeks before the “J” months, the infographic shows the correlation between income and job satisfaction for a number of careers.

Some really highly paid workers, like lawyers, aren’t happier than less well-paid ones, like writers.

The moral of the story may be to time your raise negotiation request but also find the job you like, hopefully one that pays $75,000.

(As we’ve noted previously, that’s the magic income number for happiness.)

(Click to enlarge)

This post originally appeared at Lifehacker.

