H&R Block recently took an in-depth look at the average American taxpayer.



Apparently, he’s got 1.4 dependents, earns $49,000 each year and (of course) e-files.

So is he claiming a housing deduction?

Check out the infographic below to find out:

Photo: H&R Block

