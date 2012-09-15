What Your Tech Habits Say About Your Travel Style [Infographic]

How often do you check your LinkedIn and Facebook accounts when you travel? Perhaps you like to stay connected or maybe you prefer to unplug completely. Either way, your social media and tech habits say something about what type of traveller you are.



Expedia has analysed people’s travel habits based on 40,000 trips booked through their site. Based on that information, they’ve created an infographic that shows how tech and social media habits affect travel.

Take the quiz below to see what kind of traveller you are.

Photo: Expedia Media Solutions

