INFOGRAPHIC: What happens online in 60 seconds

Photo: Janet Cheung/ Vocational Training Council in Hong Kong.

The complexities of the world wide web can be likened to grains of sand on a beach, or the billions of stars in the sky.

Every day the internet produces millions upon millions of data points, from different people, networks and connections.

In fact, in just one minute the internet processes more than 204 million emails, 3.3 million Facebook posts, 4 million Google searches, and a whopping 50 billion WhatsApp messages.

These statistics, gathered by the Vocational Training Council in Hong Kong, are based on data collected in 2014.

