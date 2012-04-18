INFOGRAPHIC: How America Talks Tax Day

Jill Krasny

In case you’ve been living under a rock the past year, today is Tax Day, the last day Americans can submit their 2011 tax returns without facing the consequences

Radian6 parsed through 691 conversations from March 16 to April 15 to find out which cities discussed taxes the most and how they felt about it.

From what we can tell, most Americans (54 per cent) gave it a “nay,” while New Yorkers and men were the people most likely to have words like IRS and refund on the tip of their tongue. 

See the graphic below to learn more:  

How America Talked Taxes infographic, tax day

Photo: Radian6

Source: Radian6

Don’t miss: 9 easy ways to spot a tax preparer scam > 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.