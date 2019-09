The Visual.ly crew put together a fun infographic that updates Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth in real time with the stock market.



There’s a bit of a lag, but you can see how much the billion-dollar boy is worth as Facebook’s price moves up and down. Here’s the original infographic.

Photo: Visual.ly

