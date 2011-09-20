INFOGRAPHIC: The Rise Of The Telecommuter

This may be the year of the telecommuter.



According to the WorkSimple infographic below, there are 26.2 million teleworkers in the United States alone, and 56% of employers believe that number will only increase. In June 2011, 93,000 new remote work jobs were posted online, making it the fastest-growing sector.

The reason: It’s cheaper and more productive for employers. Check out the infographic for more facts (via Mashable):

Photo: Work Simple

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.