Vaulted gold, or buillion gold stored in vaults, was once the purview of the rich. In recent years, however, a new crop of providers have given smaller private investors access to vaulted gold which allows outright ownership of bullion.



Here’s an infographic on vaulted gold by the folks over at Trustable Gold:

From: Trustable Gold

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.