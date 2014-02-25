Here Are The Top 10 Economic 'Game Changers' For 2014

Euler Hermes is out with its top 10 economic “game changers” for 2014.

“As the global recession from 2008-09 recedes further in our rear-view mirror, central banks around the world have begun to alter their respective monetary policies to adjust to a growth environment,” Jochen Duemler, CEO of Euler Hermes said in a statement.

Euler Hermes think the Eurozone will contribute more to global growth while emerging markets continue to dog the global economy.

Check out the graphic from the report to see the 10 game changers:

