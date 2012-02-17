INFOGRAPHIC: Those Little Money Lies Could Wreck Your Marriage

We’d probably be hard-pressed to find a wife or girlfriend who’s never hidden a new pair of shoes from her penny-pinching partner – or vice versa.



According to CESI Debt Solutions data, clothing and accessories ranked No. 1 in purchases spouses said they’d keep from their partner. Food and dining ranked No. 2 in popularity, followed a few points by beauty and cosmetics.

Yanking the tag off that new pair of stilettos or golf clubs may seem like small potatoes, but the problem is little white lies are usually just the tip of the iceberg. (See 8 things every couple should know before joining bank accounts.)

“We often find that people who keep even small purchases hidden from their spouse are suffering from bigger debt problems,” CESI’s Neil Ellington says. What’s worse is that couples don’t always realise just how responsible for their partner’s debt they actually are.

See how just how pricey love can be via Mint.com’s infographic below:

Photo: Mint.com

