INFOGRAPHIC: People Who Haven't Switched To E-Filing Taxes Are A Dying Breed

If you haven’t joined the majority of Americans who e-filed their taxes last year, H&R Block has this message for you:



“You’re a dying breed.“

Really, what’s your hold up? Forget for a second who created the image below – the aforementioned tax preparer who would probably love your extra business – and focus on the facts:

E-filing has saved more than 28,000 trees, 80,000 sheets of paper and is five times faster at delivering your tax refund than the traditional paper channels. (See 4 simple ways to file taxes for free.) It’s also probably a better idea than dragging your W-2’s down to Wal-mart.

Still dubious? Check out the infographic for more proof you’re missing out.

Source: H&R Block

