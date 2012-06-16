INFOGRAPHIC: The Cost Of Being A Dad Then & Now

Dad’s changed a lot in the past 40 years. Back in the day, he might have asked for a fedora and a pack of smokes for Father’s Day. Today, he’s probably hoping you’ll buy him a microbrew and fish filet dinner.



H&R Block put together the fun graphic below to track how Dad’s taste in clothes, food and cars has evolved since the Don Draper days. He may dress a lot differently, but some things never change: He’ll be watching some football on Sunday.

Check out the graphic to see more fun facts:

Photo: H&R Block

