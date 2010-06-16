Infographic: This Is How America's Future Spends Their Money

Ever wanted to know how your kids save and spend their money? This wonderful chart from Visual Economics shows not only the spending habits of young adults, but also how much information they share on social media sites as well as how they’d describe their financial situation if it were a TV show.



Click the image below for the full-size version.

Photo: Visual Economics

