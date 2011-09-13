INFOGRAPHIC: These Are The Fastest Growing Jobs Of The Next Decade

Everything is coming up healthcare! It’s true. Baby boomers will be employing a great deal of nurses and personal care aides over the next few years. Thus, 12 of the 20 fastest growing careers are in the healthcare industry. Other in demand careers include financial examiners, athletic trainers and dental hygienists. Unfortunately, there are also industries with decreasing employment; these include textiles and Postal Service. Looking out for a new career path? Curious what city will have the biggest employment boom?



+Click to Enlarge+

[Via: Zaarly]

