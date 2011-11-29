INFOGRAPHIC: The WORST Savers Are In The Midwest

Consumers in Iowa and Ohio had the most trouble saving while shopping online in 2011, according to Savings.com.



Using data collected from site traffic, the online dealshound whipped up a list of the top 20 best and worst cities for saving cash shopping on the Web in the last year.

Salisbury, Md. shoppers topped the list of super savers, but cities on the West Coast dominated the category overall. Washington and California each nabbed three spots on the list.

The worst cities for saving were in the Southeast and Midwest, overwhelmingly. Ohio cities made up seven of the 20 picks for worst savers. There’s still plenty of time for them to catch up, however, since the best deals of the year won’t really hit shelves until December.

Check out the full infographic below:

Photo: www.savings.com

