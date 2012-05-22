INFOGRAPHIC: The Winners of Facebook’s IPO

Though Facebook’s IPO fell flat, its future remains bright. With over 900 million users, shareholders have nothing to worry about in the meantime. For Facebook, the IPO means several changes. The company’s $107 billion valuation makes Facebook an official corporate heavyweight. Led by a 28 year old hotshot, Facebook’s market capitalisation is already larger than the 73 year old tech giant Hewlett-Packard and makes them one of the highest profile companies in the world.

Throughout the history of Facebook, more than 2 billion dollars have been invested in Facebook by a number of people and on Friday their huge contributions to Facebook paid off. From investing firms to an artist who drew a mural for Facebook’s office, those who gambled on Facebook saw their investment turn into the largest tech IPO in history, surpassing Google’s IPO in 2004.

The IPO sold at $38 a share and generated $9.2 billion dollars for existing stockholders – making a handful of people millions of dollars instantaneously, including the graffiti artist who has made a splash in the media because of his role in Facebook. The 35-year-old David Choe turned down a thousand dollars in cash for his work painting the murals on the walls of Facebook’s first office. Instead of taking cash, Choe took home an equal value of shares of Facebook’s stock. That gamble paid off and he became $181 million dollars richer on Friday.

Choe isn’t the only one smiling. Here’s a list of some of the biggest winners in Facebook’s IPO:



Created by our friends at MBAOnline.com

