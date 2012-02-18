INFOGRAPHIC: Technology Means Small Business Owners Spend Less Time Running Things

The United States was built through small business well before it hit the industrial revolution. While big business fuelled growth from that point forward, the country has always looked to those with a dream and a couple of nickles who built their localised mini-empires from scratch as the backbone of the economy.



Much has changed over the centuries and decades, but it’s this last decade since the rise of the internet and the surge more recently of mobile connectivity that many doors have been opened despite a poor economy closing many others. Some things haven’t changes; 67% of people who start a small business still attribute personal passion to their driving force.

While the “why” hasn’t changed, the “where” and “how” are evolving on a constant basis. Small business owners spend over 1/3rd of their management time running their business on the go thanks in no small part to the ability of mobile devices to keep them in touch with things when they’re away. We no longer have to be in the store or office to manage things.

The most striking change in the way that small businesses are run is the growth in the types of devices. Blackberry was once a “must have” amongst small business owners but it has been eclipsed by the iPhone and Android devices. Laptops are still essential, but tablets are also making a dent with their in-between attributes; they have a larger screen than phones but are more portable than laptops. They only account for 3% of the mobile work devices for small business, but they’re growing.

This infographic by our friends at Intuit breaks down the mobile small business management phenomenon and points to the changes that are fueling the rebounding of the economy. Click to enlarge.

(Via: Intuit. H/T: Automotive SEO)

