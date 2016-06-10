INFOGRAPHIC: The wealthiest generation in Australia

Photo: Don Arnold/ Getty Images.

Feel like you’re not earning enough money?

Well, if you’re a Gen Y, you are earning far less than your grandparents.

According to new research by McCrindle, an Australian social research company, the generation aged 65+ managed much higher income increases than the younger working age Gen Ys.

Along with the findings, McCrindle has created this straightforward infographic based on analysis of the ABS Household Income and Wealth data released in late 2015 and 2013.

It gives a picture of how both income and wealth is distributed across the generations of households in Australia and how it has been changing.

Here’s a look.

