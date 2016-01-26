INFOGRAPHIC: The ultimate BBQ guide for Australia Day

Photo: World Steak Challenge/ Facebook.

Australia Day is just around the corner and chances are, you’ll be having a shrimp on the barbie.

Chef Works has put together this simple infographic which gives you a good idea on how you can nail a barbecue with perfectly grilled meat.

From what grill to use, the core cooking temperatures for different types of meat through to the seasoning time and flipping frequency, here are the tips you need to know ahead of this Aussie Day.

See the infographic in full below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.