INFOGRAPHIC: Americans Spend 85 Million Hours Shopping Each Year

You’d think catalogue printers would’ve caught up to the digital age by now given that most print industries have made the leap from paper to screen.



Apparently they haven’t, according to shopping app catalogue Spree: 19 billion paper catalogues are mailed in the U.S. each year alone, consuming 53 million trees and enough energy to power 1.2 million homes.

But that’s not the worst of consumer’s waste.

Americans 16 and up spend 85 million hours shopping per year—the equivalent of watching Titanic 26.28 million times.

Check out the graphic below for more interesting stats to chasten your friends with on Earth Day:

Photo: catalogue Spree

