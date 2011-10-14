INFOGRAPHIC: This Is What The Higher Education Bubble Looks Like

Gerri Elder

Growing up, most children are taught that if they don’t go to college, they won’t be able to get a good job and support themselves as adults.

With this imprinted on their brains, it’s no wonder that students do anything to attend college, even when it means they will be saddled with debt for years after finishing school.

Higher Education Bubble

From: TheBestColleges.org

