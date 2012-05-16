INFOGRAPHIC: Here's Why People Are Cutting Back On Dining Out

Americans love dining out, but the majority of us are visiting restaurants less and less to save cash and stay healthy.



Of the 56 per cent who told NPD Group they felt financially strained, price and affordability were the most likely reasons for cutting back. Meanwhile, those who felt financially comfortable (44 per cent), said they were disappointed with restaurants’ nutritional variety and ate healthier at home. (They’re probably right.)

Coupon Cabin created this graphic explaining what consumers really look for when they go out to eat:

Photo: CouponCabin.com

