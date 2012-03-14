INFOGRAPHIC: Here's How You Know You Have A Boss From Hell

Having a bad boss can make your life miserable for eight or more hours a day, but what many people don’t realise is that dealing with an incompetent, inconsiderate, secretive and uncommunicative boss day in and day out can take its toll on the other 2/3 of your life and the lives of everyone who then has to deal with you.



If you are dealing with a terrible boss, your heart likely knows about it. According to the following infographic from Become Career, people who have bosses from hell are 60% more likely to suffer a heart attack or other cardiac condition. On the other end of the spectrum, people with excellent leadership at work are 40% less likely to develop heart problems.

Taking the abuse your boss from hell dishes out also affects your relationships. You may not think your bad boss has any impact on your spouse, but the truth is your terrible workplace environment can spill over into your private life and make your whole family miserable.

So here’s the important question: should you really ever settle for a bad boss? Unless your salary and benefits make it worth ruining your health and relationships, the answer is typically no. But how do you know if your boss is truly a boss from hell?

Some signs that you have a terrible boss include:

your boss yells a lot

your boss has unclear expectations

your boss is unreliable

your boss takes out his frustration on you

your boss makes ridiculous demands

your boss uses fear or guilt to motivate

your boss provides little direction

your boss micro-manages

In the end, it is up to you to decide if the benefits of the job outweigh the stress of dealing with the boss from hell. You may decide that the stress of being unemployed while you look for a better workplace environment is easier to deal with than feeling demoralized by the leadership of a terrible boss.

