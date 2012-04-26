INFOGRAPHIC: The Real Cost Of Trucking In The US

A full 68.8 per cent of American goods are transported by truck, and this number is rising, according to the American Trucking Association.



So how the heck does this crucial industry work? It turns out the average annual operating cost of a commercial truck is a staggering $180,000. See the full breakdown in an infographic from The Trucking Report.

Photo: The Trucker’s Report

