INFOGRAPHIC: The key economic policies put forward by Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump

The US will go to the polls to elect its next president in exactly two weeks.

After months of campaigning, several debates and plenty of scandals, Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, has a commanding lead over her Republican counterpart, Donald Trump, in most of the major polls.

While it’s made some bookmakers confident enough to pay out early on a Clinton victory, in the year of Brexit, and for the sport lovers, Leicester City, the Cronulla Sharks and Western Bulldogs, no one can be really certain who will win, particularly when voting is non-compulsory.

As the polling day nears, it’s an opportune time to brush up on the economic policies put forward by the two candidates.

That’s exactly what analysts at AllianceBernstein (AB) have done, producing this simple, yet effective infographic to demonstrate the key policy differences between the two candidates.

We’ve broken it down into two parts to make it easier on the eyes, starting with individual taxes, corporate taxes and their policies on immigration:

And here’s the second part, looking at foreign trade, regulation and federal government spending:

A simple and concise summary in anyone’s language, and more than helpful when comparing the two candidates.

Having investigated the key differences on economic policy, Vadim Zlotnikov, chief market strategist at AB, has gone one step further, looking at the possible market implications from either a Clinton or Trump victory.

While markets have taken the view that a Clinton Presidency would be better for financial markets – certainly the recent price action suggests so – Zlotnikov says that rather than who will win, the most important thing for markets will be what policies actually become law.

“It’s still going to be quite unclear which of the policies currently espoused are actually going to become laws,” he says.

“We believe its not so much that one candidate or the other is going to be better or worse for the capital markets, but the mix of the investments may change depending on which policies are proposed, and perhaps more importantly, which ones stand a chance of being implemented”.

Unlike the election result, that is unlikely to be known for some time yet.

