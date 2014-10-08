INFOGRAPHIC: The IMF Has Downgraded Global Growth - Here's What You Need To Know

The IMF’s six-monthly World Economic Outlook was released overnight and it was not good news.

Global growth for the year ahead was downgraded to 3.3% from an expected 3.7% earlier this year. But it was the outlook for 5 years of slow growth which has been partly responsible for the poor sentiment on global stock markets overnight.

The IMF also had a somewhat jaundiced view of the Australian outlook and said that the unemployment rate in Australia was going to persist and be sticky above 6%.

Here’s a great infographic which tells you all you need to know.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.