INFOGRAPHIC: The High Price Of Higher Education

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the cost of higher education has skyrocketed in recent years, particularly for out-of-state and private college students.



H&R Block put together a useful infographic that breaks down the average costs of attending college, from tuition and fees to room and board.

Turns out community college is still the best deal—tuition & fees cost $2,963, while room & board ring in at $7,408—and private school remains the most pricey. There, students can expect to pay $28,500 for tuition & fees on top of an astonishing $10,089 for room & board.

The graphic also lists the top-earning and lowest-earning degrees, and from the looks of things, performing arts majors might want to reconsider a career in engineering. Take a look:

Photo: H&R Block

Check out the graphic below for more interesting facts:

Photo: H&R Block

