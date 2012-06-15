INFOGRAPHIC: The High Cost Of Living For New Grads

The Obama administration might have convinced colleges to get more transparent about the risks of taking out loans, but that doesn’t mean life after graduation will be any easier.



Credit Sesame took some time to examine what life’s really like when the party ends, and it isn’t a pretty picture.

Apparently, only 40 per cent of the 2011 graduates will land a full-time job in their field of study, while a third will move back in with their parents. And even if they decide to fly solo, they’ll still be facing $1,456 in rental expenditures.

Check out the graphic below for a closer look at the costs of joining the real world after school:

Photo: Credit Sesame

DON’T MISS: Reddit users reveal 25 real life cheats >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.